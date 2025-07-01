Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday downplayed US President Donald Trump’s statement that diplomatic talks with Iran could restart as soon as this week.

"I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that," Araghchi told CBS News through a translator, his first interview with an American outlet since Trump ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations. And I think with all these considerations, we still need more time," he added.

Araghchi also insisted, "The doors of diplomacy will never slam shut."

When asked if Iran intends to continue enriching uranium, Araghchi said the country's "peaceful nuclear program has turned into a matter of national pride and glory. We have also gone through 12 days of imposed war, therefore, people will not easily back down from enrichment."

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said last week that the US and Iran are already in the early stages of renewed discussions over Iran’s nuclear program. Trump echoed those sentiments in comments to reporters on Friday.

Araghchi firmly dismissed any suggestions that Iran is preparing to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States in the wake of the recent conflict.

"Some speculations about the resumption of negotiations should not be taken seriously," the Iranian top diplomat declared, adding, "I would like to state clearly that no agreement, arrangement or conversation has been made to start new negotiations. No plan has been set yet to start negotiations."

He later demanded that Trump show respect to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei if he genuinely wants to reach a deal with Iran on its nuclear program.