Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, on Monday warned of broader consequences if his country is attacked, following US President Donald Trump’s threat of strikes over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Trump has ordered a major deployment of air and sea power to the Middle East and threatened to take military action against Iran unless the country agrees to address several key concerns, with the nuclear program at the forefront.

“We call upon all nations committed to peace and justice to take meaningful steps to prevent further escalation," Gharibabadi said during his speech at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, as quoted by AFP.

He emphasized that any aggression would have repercussions beyond the borders of the country targeted, warning that those who initiate or support such actions would bear responsibility.

This statement came after Iranian and US negotiators held indirect talks in Geneva last week concerning Iran’s nuclear ambitions, with Oman acting as a mediator. The US announced that these nuclear talks will resume on Thursday in Geneva, where the ongoing dialogue is seen as a potential pathway to de-escalation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to diplomacy and dialogue as the most effective path towards de-escalation and sustainable security," Gharibabadi said on Monday, according to AFP. “Recent diplomatic engagement here in Geneva, which will continue this Thursday, demonstrates that a new window of opportunity exists for negotiations to address differences and build confidence - provided that they uphold mutual respect, equitable treatment, and non-selective application of international norms."

He continued by stressing that any negotiation must respect the legitimate rights of all states under international law, and should not involve coercion or threats of force.

Despite this, Gharibabadi emphasized Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, while reaffirming its readiness to defend its sovereignty and people. "We will exercise our right to self-defense if necessary," he said.

Trump on Monday rejected reports that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, had warned him against going through with a strike on Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also denied reports that he was considering limited strikes on Iran , and warned the Islamic Republic once again that if it does not make a deal, “it will be a very bad day" for them.