US President Donald Trump said at a White House press conference on Friday that he would “absolutely” consider bombing Iranian nuclear sites again if he thought it necessary.

“Sure, without question, absolutely - it has to be unbelievable,” Trump told reporters when asked specifically if he would consider bombing Iran if future intelligence reports offered a concerning conclusion on its enrichment of uranium.

Trump also said he does not believe that Iran can “go back into nuclear anytime soon” following US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

He added he was “not really” concerned about secret nuclear sites in Iran when asked about that possibility, suggesting that the country is more focused on survival for the time being.

“Can I tell you - they’re exhausted. And Israel’s exhausted too. And I dealt with both of them, and they both wanted it settled - both of them - and we did a great job. But they’re exhausted. The last thing they’re thinking about right now is nuclear. You know what they’re thinking of? They’re thinking about tomorrow, trying to live,” stated Trump.

The President also said that Iran wants to meet with the US for talks on its nuclear program, echoing recent comments from his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who said that the US and Iran are already in the early stages of renewed discussions over Iran’s nuclear program.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi firmly dismissed any suggestions that Iran is preparing to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States in the wake of the recent conflict.

"Some speculations about the resumption of negotiations should not be taken seriously," Araghchi declared, adding, "I would like to state clearly that no agreement, arrangement or conversation has been made to start new negotiations. No plan has been set yet to start negotiations."

