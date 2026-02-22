US negotiators are prepared to hold another round of discussions with Iran in Geneva on Friday, contingent on receiving a detailed Iranian proposal for a nuclear agreement within the next 48 hours, a senior US official told Axios on Sunday.

According to the report, the Trump administration is awaiting a written proposal from Tehran before confirming the meeting. President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are expected to travel to Geneva on February 27 if the document is delivered in the coming days.

“If Iran gives a draft proposal, the US is ready to meet in Geneva on Friday in order to start detailed negotiations to see if we can get a nuclear deal," the senior US official said.

The official also confirmed that the sides could explore the possibility of an interim agreement ahead of a comprehensive nuclear deal.

During the previous round of talks in Geneva last Tuesday, Witkoff and Kushner requested that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi submit a detailed written proposal within days. The envoys conveyed that President Trump’s position calls for zero uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, while indicating that the US would review a limited enrichment plan if Iran can demonstrate that it blocks any pathway to a nuclear weapon.

Araghchi said in an interview on Friday that he expects to complete drafting the proposal over the weekend and will present it to Witkoff and Kushner once it receives approval from Iran’s political leadership.

Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham criticized advisers who have urged President Trump to refrain from striking Iran. Speaking to Axios on Saturday, Graham said he believes concerns about military involvement in the Middle East should not outweigh the risks of inaction.

US officials have indicated that while the President could order military action at any time, several advisers are currently recommending that diplomacy be given additional time.