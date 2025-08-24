Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Saturday blasted Israel and claimed that the Jewish state is using US military aid “to pay for genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

In a lengthy post on X, Greene wrote, “If America was being bombed day and night because of something horrific our government did, and many innocent Americans and American children were being killed and traumatically injured, and we begged for mercy, but the rest of the world said, ‘Americans voted for their government so they deserve it, their government is bad so all Americans are bad, therefore this is what they get and must be done…’ how would you feel? What would you think? What would you do?”

“This is what is happening to Gaza where in spite of what we have all been told, many innocent people and children are being killed and they are not Hamas,” she claimed.

“Does Hamas deserve it? Yes. Do innocent people and children deserve it? No,” added Green, who asked why people do not have the same “compassion for the masses of innocent people and children in Gaza” as they had for victims of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

“America funds Israel $3.8 billion annually for military aid. Actually correction. US taxpayers fund Israel $3.8 billion annually for military aid,” she claimed, adding, “That means every US tax payer is contributing to Israel’s military actions.”

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to pay for genocide in a foreign country against a foreign people for a foreign war that I had nothing to do with. And I will not be silent about it,” stated Greene.

This is not the first time that Greene has claimed that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide. She made a similar assertion in a post at the end of July.

“It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct. 7 in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza,” she wrote at the time.

Previously, the US House of Representatives voted to reject an amendment proposed by Greene which called for the slashing of half a billion dollars in aid to Israel.

In 2018, Greene wrote a Facebook post that blamed the Rothschild family for starting wildfires in California using a laser from space.

In 2021, Greene caused an uproar after she compared a supermarket’s decision to add a logo to the badges of vaccinated workers to the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi-occupied Europe.