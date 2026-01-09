The IDF and ISA precisely struck Hamas terrorists and terror infrastructure in the southern and northern Gaza Strip following the failed projectile launched Thursday from the Gaza City area toward the State of Israel.

As part of the strikes, the IDF and ISA struck several Hamas terrorists, launch pits, and additional terror infrastructure.

The IDF stressed, "The projectile that was launched from the Gaza Strip constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement."

"The IDF and ISA condemn any violation of the agreement and will continue to operate to thwart any attempt by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians."

Thursday's rocket launch was Hamas' second violation of the ceasefire within 24 hours: On Wednesday, terrorists fired at IDF forces in Gaza, in the area where Hamas is reportedly searching for the body of deceased hostage and Yassam fighter Ran Gvili.

The IDF and ISA confirmed: "Earlier today (Wednesday), Hamas terrorists fired at an area where IDF troops are operating in the northern Gaza Strip."

"This shooting constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement. In response, the IDF and ISA precisely struck a key Hamas terrorist who advanced terror attacks against IDF troops in the northern Gaza Strip. Details to follow."