The IDF on Saturday conducted a precise strike in the northern Gaza Strip dismantling a Hamas shaft containing a rocket launcher loaded and ready to be launched toward the city of Sderot.

The shaft was used by Hamas to conceal a rocket launcher that was ready to fire toward southern Israel and posed an immediate threat to Israeli civilians.

"The rocket launcher struck was used and equipped by Hamas after the ceasefire agreement had come into effect, a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the IDF stressed.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."