The Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Tuesday called on the Israeli government to immediately pursue a comprehensive ceasefire agreement in Gaza, following the conclusion of Israel’s 12-day operation in Iran. In a statement, the families urged the government to “seize this opportunity” to secure the return of all 50 hostages and end the 627-day conflict.

“The achievements in Iran are important and welcome,” the statement read. “But to conclude this decisive operation without leveraging our success to bring home all the hostages would be a grave failure.” The Forum emphasized that those capable of reaching a ceasefire with Iran are equally capable of ending the war in Gaza.

The families thanked President Donald Trump and the US for their support, describing the current moment as “a critical window of opportunity to advance the deal that brings all our loved ones home — the deal to end all deals.”