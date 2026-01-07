Israeli security officials have warned that the Hamas terror group in Gaza is seeing a significant economic improvement.

According to data recently presented in closed security discussions and published by Ynet, Hamas currently holds between 400 million to 1 billion shekels in cash in Gaza, and the sum, according to intelligence estimates, may be even higher.

Sources in the IDF have recommended reducing the number of aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip. Since the ceasefire with Hamas took effect in October, approximately 4,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza per week.

"The population in Gaza can survive with much less," the sources explained. "Seventy percent (70%) of it belongs to the private sector, which Hamas taxes twice - 15-25% on every truck carrying food, fuel, or medicine, and an additional tax on the goods when they are sold in the market. Hamas is making tens of millions of shekels a day, and the coffers keep growing."

Hamas has been preparing for war for years and has maintained cash reserves with which it paid the salaries of tens of thousands of its operatives and officials throughout the war.

The report also revealed that Qatar, Hamas' primary patron, demanded the continued flow of thousands of trucks each week as a condition for its support, which is why there is no discussion about halting the aid. Political sources have warned that Hamas is not honoring its commitments under the agreement and is expected to receive additional concessions, including the opening of the Rafah Crossing.

It was also revealed that Hamas continues to funnel money into the Strip through indirect means, including using apps to transfer money from supporting countries, taxing currency exchange transactions, and smuggling goods through unauthorized routes-sometimes even inside the trucks themselves.