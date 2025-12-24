The Wings Ceremony, during which officer ranks and flight wings were awarded to graduates of Flight Course No. 191, was held today (Wednesday) at the Israeli Air Force Museum at Hatzerim Airbase.

As of today, 35 new aircrew members, 31 men and 4 women, join the ranks of the Israeli Air Force, forming part of the operational and strategic spearhead of the IDF and leading the Air Force’s missions in the years ahead.

The ceremony was conducted under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, and in the presence of the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, additional commanders, and the families of the graduates.

The Wings Ceremony marked the completion of three years of training, during which the cadets were trained as combat officers, aircrew members, and academic degree graduates of Ben-Gurion University.

The training was led by operational aircrew members who took a significant part in Israeli Air Force missions during the multi-arena war over the past two years, including Operation “Rising Lion,” in which the aerial domain played a central role in safeguarding the security of the citizens of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively.

President Isaac Herzog addressed the graduates: “I wish to express my gratitude, on behalf of the citizens of Israel, to you, the servicemen and servicewomen of the Air Force. Those who operate in the skies of the Middle East, those who carry out their vital work on the ground, those responsible for the critically important air defense, and those entrusted with rescue and extraction on the battlefield-Air Force soldiers in both mandatory and reserve service-I salute you today with thanks and appreciation.

Turning to the Commander of the Air Force, he stated: "Tomer: your leadership, carried out quietly, responsibly, and with confidence, through the determined pursuit of professionalism, learning, and above all the deep sense of mission you instill in the women and men of the Air Force, serves as an example to the entire people of Israel."

"This is also the opportunity to wish success to Brigadier General Omer Tischler upon the approval of his appointment as Commander of the Israeli Air Force. I am confident that his capabilities and experience will continue to advance the Air Force to new and promising heights."

Herzog added, "Graduates of the course, you are completing your training at the threshold of a significant period for the State of Israel and the entire region. I hope and believe that through the strength of the Air Force, foundations will be laid for changing the reality in our region, toward a better, safer and more prosperous future, grounded in the expansion of peace and normalization in the Middle East.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that “Israel’s air superiority in the Middle East is a cornerstone of our national security. We will continue our effort to equip our outstanding pilots with the best tools-and I add, to prevent those who must be prevented from obtaining them."

"Despite the display of power that resonated throughout the region around us, we do not let our guard down for a moment. Our enemies seek to rearm and strike again. We do not seek confrontations, but we remain vigilant to every possible danger," he added.

Addressing the graduates, Netanyahu stated, "I know that you are equipped with the finest skills to succeed in the mission of defending the skies. I am confident that you possess full awareness of the challenges you will encounter along the way. When you hear the command, you will be required to be in position within seconds. When called upon, you may find yourselves alone in the cockpit, in a small crew. But I want you to know you are never truly alone. The entire IDF and the entire nation stand behind you. The entire nation hopes for your success and places its trust in you. Protect us, protect yourselves, and return to us safely, with God’s help, crowned with success and victory.”

Minister of Defense Israel Katz mentioned reports that Iran is rebuilding its capabilities: “I read the reports regarding Iran, where we struck severely, together with our American partners, during Operation ‘Rising Lion’. The defense establishment is closely monitoring developments, and naturally, I cannot elaborate beyond this. But one principle is undisputed: what was before October 7 will not be again. We will not allow threats of annihilation against the State of Israel."

He assured: "Just as it is clear, certainly after the last two years, both by our enemies and our allies around the world, the exceptional capabilities of the Israeli Air Force will continue to form the backbone of Israel’s freedom of action, and which we will continue to preserve in the future."

Turning to the graduates, Katz voiced a request: "Look to the outstanding pilots, both in mandatory and reserve service, who operated in the skies of Sana’a, Tehran, Beirut, Gaza, and Damascus. Who embodied the powerful Israeli striking abilities against our enemies. Take them as your example and inspiration, and do everything to continue in their path alongside them to preserve Israel’s qualitative advantage against all the challenges that lie ahead.”

Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, stated: “We operate throughout the Middle East with full freedom of action, removing existential and emerging threats. We will not allow plans for Israel’s destruction to move from intent to execution. We are prepared for any scenario."

"The Air Force is a national, values-based, and moral force. We will continue to remain united, strong, and focused on carrying out every mission in the best possible manner. We will do so time and time again, wherever and whenever required and to whatever extent required."

Bar congratulated his successor, Brigadier General Omer Tischler, whose appointment was approved earlier in the day. "I welcome the approval. Tischler, there is no one more suitable than you to lead the Air Force in the coming years in the face of future challenges."

He concluded: "On behalf of all the servicemen and servicewomen of the Air Force, I pray for the return of Master Sergeant Ran Gvili, of blessed memory, the last of the hostages in Gaza, and we will continue to hope for the return of our Ron Arad from his mission, to which he was sent. Graduates of Course 191, as of today, you are officers in the IDF. I place my trust in you-aircrew members committed to victory.”