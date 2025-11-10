A senior Israeli official told Kan News on Monday that Israel must set a goal to overthrow the Iranian regime by the end of President Donald Trump's current term in 2029.

The remarks come amid reports that Iran is working fervently to restore its nuclear capabilities that it lost during Israel's 12-day Operation Rising Lion and the American Operation Midnight Hammer.

The New York Times reported earlier in the day that Iran is building a new underground site, dubbed Pickaxe Mountain, without international oversight.

Analysts say uncertainty surrounding the condition of the Iranian nuclear program could trigger another Israeli strike, as Israel views Iran’s nuclear progress as an existential threat. Tehran, meanwhile, is said to be preparing for massive retaliation involving firing two thousand missiles a day at Israel, and not 500 in twelve days.