During the recent series of strikes, the IDF struck several military command centers belonging to the Iranian regime, including the "Thar-Allah" command center.

The general command center, under the IRGC, is designated to defend Tehran from security threats, including internal threats.

Additionally, the "Sayyed al-Shuhada" Corps was struck. The "Sayyed al-Shuhada" Corps is subordinate to the IRGC and is responsible for homeland defense and the suppression of internal threats.

The IDF also struck the General Intelligence Directorate of the Internal Security forces, responsible for supervising the employees of the internal security wing and oversees the supervision and control of information and media of the organization.

"The IDF continues the ongoing effort to degrade the Iranian regime’s military capabilities and will persist in its efforts to ensure the security of the State of Israel," the IDF stressed in a statement.