The Israel Air Force began a wave of strikes in the Tehran area early Wednesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

Prior to the strikes, the IDF’s Arabic-lanugage spokesperson issued an evacuation notice in Persian for District 18 in the Iranian capital.

Following the IDF announcement, explosions were reported in eastern Tehran. According to some reports, Israel targeted Imam Hussein University, which is linked to the Revolutionary Guards.

Earlier, Iran launched 25 missiles in two barrages toward Israel. Most of the missiles were intercepted.

Magen David Adom reported five impact sites but no injuries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke overnight with US President Donald Trump, following a meeting Trump held with senior administration officials regarding Iran.

CBS News reported that Trump is considering joining Israel's strikes of Iranian nuclear sites, including at the facility in Fordow.

According to the report, there is not full agreement among Trump's closest advisers about the idea of joining the Israeli strikes. The issue was expected to be brought up during Trump’s consultation.