US President Donald Trump is considering joining Israel's strikes of Iranian nuclear sites, including at the facility in Fordow, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing five sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, there is not full agreement among Trump's closest advisers about the idea of joining the Israeli strikes.

The report added that the topic was expected to be discussed at a meeting on the Israel-Iran conflict that Trump held on Tuesday afternoon in the White House Situation Room with his national security team.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social earlier on Tuesday that America and Israel have control over the skies of Iran.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA," Trump wrote.

In a separate post, Trump wrote, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

In a third post, Trump called for Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

On Monday, Trump issued an unusual warning on his Truth Social platform, calling for the evacuation of Tehran.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote.

In a subsequent post, Trump wrote, "AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said the President would leave the G7 summit early in wake of the tensions between Israel and Iran.

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” she wrote in a post on X.

Speaking to reporters later, after Leavitt’s announcement, Trump was asked why he is leaving early and replied, “You probably see what I see… I have to be back early — for obvious reasons."