Iran has reportedly prepared missiles and other military assets for potential strikes against US bases across the Middle East, signaling a significant escalation should the United States join Israel’s ongoing conflict with the Islamic Republic, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

According to intelligence reports reviewed by US officials, Tehran's preparations are a direct response to the prospect of American involvement. The United States has already deployed approximately three dozen refueling aircraft to Europe, assets that could support fighter jets protecting American bases or extend the range of bombers in any potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, noted The New York Times.

Concerns are particularly heightened regarding the Fordow nuclear facility, the report stated. Should the US participate in a strike on Fordow, American officials warn that Iranian-backed Houthi militias would "almost certainly resume striking ships in the Red Sea," while pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria would likely target US bases.

Further escalation could see Iran mining the Strait of Hormuz, a tactic aimed at trapping US warships in the Persian Gulf.

American troops throughout the region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, have been placed on high alert. More than 40,000 US troops are currently deployed in the Middle East, according to The New York Times.

Two Iranian officials have confirmed that their nation would indeed attack US bases in the Middle East, starting with those in Iraq, if America joins the Israeli campaign. They also indicated that any American bases in Arab countries participating in an attack would be targeted.

US officials acknowledge that Iran would require minimal preparation to launch attacks on American bases, noting that Iranian missile bases are well within striking distance of Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The report comes amid wide speculation that US forces could join Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that US President Donald Trump is considering joining Israel's strikes of Iranian nuclear sites, including at the facility in Fordow.

According to the report, there is not full agreement among Trump's closest advisers about the idea of joining the Israeli strikes.

The report added that the topic was expected to be discussed at a meeting on the Israel-Iran conflict that Trump held on Tuesday afternoon in the White House Situation Room with his national security team.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social earlier on Tuesday that America and Israel have control over the skies of Iran.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA," Trump wrote.

In a separate post, Trump wrote, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

In a third post, Trump called for Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

On Monday, Trump issued an unusual warning on his Truth Social platform, calling for the evacuation of Tehran.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote.

In a subsequent post, Trump wrote, "AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"