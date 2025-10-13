Aharon Mizrahi, a 76-year-old resident of Ramat Gan who was critically wounded by an Iranian missile during Operation Rising Lion, died last night from his injuries.

Aharon's funeral will take place on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. in Holon. Aharon, the spouse of Etti Cohen Angel, was with her when the missile fell. For nearly four months, he had been fighting for his life, and last night, he succumbed to his wounds.

The family of the late Aharon Mizrahi said: "Our father and grandfather was a joyful, kind-hearted man, full of humor, who always loved helping others with an open heart and great soul. His devotion to his children and grandchildren knew no bounds. After a long struggle, we are heartbroken and deeply saddened by his passing, feeling a great loss in our hearts."

Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen said: "On such an emotional day, we are unfortunately also receiving difficult news about another of our city’s residents who lost his life in this bloody war, from the impact of the first Iranian missile.

Aharon Mizrahi fought for his life for four months after an Iranian missile struck directly on Tirtza Street during the first missile attack of Operation Rising Lion, instantly killing his partner, Eti Cohen Angel. Eti and Aharon were hit while sitting together. On behalf of all the city’s residents, I wish to extend my condolences to Aharon’s family. We are already reaching out to offer assistance and will continue to embrace and support them."