Trump: 'US will come down on Iran as never before if they attack us'

US President Donald Trump reiterated that the US was not involved in the latest wave of IDF airstrikes against targets in Iran on Saturday night.

Trump wrote on his Truth social platform, "The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

Last night, Trump wrote following a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that both leaders are in agreement that the conflict between Iran and Israel "must end."

Trump told Axios’ Barak Ravid on Friday that he believes Israel's massive strike on Iran likely improved the chances of a US-Iran nuclear agreement.

Asked whether Israel's strike jeopardized his nuclear diplomacy, Trump told Axios, "I don't think so. Maybe the opposite. Maybe now they will negotiate seriously."

"I gave Iran 60 days, today is day 61," Trump continued. "They should have made a deal."

He argued that after Israel's crippling strikes, Iran now has a stronger incentive to cut a deal. "I couldn't get them to a deal in 60 days. They were close, they should have done it. Maybe now it will happen," said Trump.

The President added that it had been "a big day yesterday," and noted that Israel used "great American equipment" during the attack.

Trump told the New York Post earlier on Friday that he anticipated Israel would carry out a military strike on Iran if the Islamic Republic failed to agree to a revised nuclear agreement with the United States within a set timeframe.

“I always knew the date,” Trump said in a brief phone interview. “Because I know everything. I know everything. I know everything.”

“I gave them 60 days, and they didn’t meet it,” he added. “Today is day 61, you know.”