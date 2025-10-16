The Haifa District Prosecutor's Office on Thursday filed an indictment with the Haifa District Court against Ahmad Shehab on charges of contact with a foreign agent and providing information to the enemy.

According to the indictment, Shehab, a 32-year-old resident of Jisr az-Zarqa, made contact during Operation Rising Lion with an individual pretending to be a German journalist via the Telegram app. Shehab allegedly then provided this individual with information about the locations of Israeli missile impacts, in exchange for payment.

The indictment states that the defendant understood that the person he was communicating with was a foreign agent working for Iran, yet continued to provide news about missile strikes and their impact, which he obtained from Israeli news sites.

During the course of their communication, Shehab transferred about 40 pieces of information and met with the Iranian agent several times, including a meeting in central Haifa, where he received an envelope with approximately 3,000 shekels in cash, after requesting to receive the payment in cash rather than via PayPal.

The Prosecutor's Office is charging Shehab him with "contact with a foreign agent" and "providing information to the enemy," as the transfer of this information could have endangered national security.