US President Donald Trump has voiced confidence in the potential for a peace agreement between Israel and Iran, despite the increasing hostilities between the two.

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal," President Trump wrote in a social media post, "just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and stop!"

Highlighting additional instances of his previous diplomatic efforts, Trump continued, "Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long-time conflict was ready to break out into war. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer-term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!)."

He further referenced tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile River: "Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!"

Returning to the topic of Israel and Iran, President Trump expressed hope for a resolution: "Likewise, we will have peace, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings are now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that's OK, the people understand."

The post concluded with a trademark slogan: "MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!"

On Saturday, President Trump shared further developments, revealing a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week. He is doing the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides. The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end."