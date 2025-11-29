The Iranian broadcasting authority SNN released new footage from the 12 days of Operation Rising Lion in Iran. The footage shows moments of the Israeli strikes on military bases of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Another clip being circulated on social media claims to be the destruction of an Iranian radar system of the "Hafez" type, which was targeting the Bavar-373 surface-to-air missile system during the Israeli attack.

This week, Channel 13 reported that Iran has replenished most of its missile stockpile and is approaching the number of missiles it had before the war. Within a few months, the Iranians are expected to hold about 2,000 missiles capable of reaching Israel.

Israeli officials are monitoring the Iranian arms race. Most of the missiles that the Iranians had kept in tunnels were blocked off but not hit during Operation Rising Lion, and in all likelihood can still be used.