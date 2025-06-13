Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Thursday grilled US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, during Hegseth’s testimony before the House Armed Services Committee, on the potential for war with Iran, seeking assurances that the United States would not initiate military action.

Rep. Khanna invoked President Donald Trump's past criticism of the Iraq War and highlighted warnings from figures like Tucker Carlson and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene against a potential conflict with Iran. "Will you today assure the American people and the MAGA movement that you will not bomb Iran unless we are hit?" Khanna asked directly.

Secretary Hegseth responded, "I will tell you this, the President has been earnestly and completely committed to a peace process, has given Iran every opportunity, those talks ongoing, but he also fully recognizes the threat that Iran with a nuclear weapon would exist."

Khanna then pressed, "Will you commit to us not bombing them? I mean, that's what the conservative MAGA movement is calling for it online, you'll see. I mean, they want a commitment that we not bomb Iran unless we're directly hit."

Secretary Hegseth stated, "Well, here in this forum, it wouldn't be prudent for me to commit or not commit. My job is to be postured and prepared in the region, just as the Chairman."

The discussion then shifted to Israel's role, with Khanna expressing concern about potential escalation. "How about this, would you agree with this analysis that Netanyahu is itching for a fight? If Netanyahu uses American missiles to hit Iran, he's going to drag us into a war there because Iran's going to say they're using American missiles," Khanna posited.

He further warned that military strikes might not eliminate Iran's nuclear capability and could lead to them ending monitoring and moving sites underground. "Will you stand up today and make it clear to Netanyahu that that escalation, what he's threatening just yesterday, is not in the American interest, that he should not be dragging America into war with Iran?"

Secretary Hegseth dismissed the premise of the question, stating, "Well, Congressman, that question included a lot of speculation. What I know is that Bibi Netanyahu is going to put his country first and we're going to put our country first and we're positioned properly in the region to ensure that we're prepared for any potential contingency."

Khanna pressed, "Are you concerned about his escalation into Iran? And will you assure the American people you're going to do everything possible to keep us out of a war in Iran?"

Hegseth concluded by reiterating the administration's overarching goal: "We remain, as the President has said, committed to creating the conditions for peace, creating the conditions for talks where Iran does not have the ability to develop a nuclear weapon."

The Defense Secretary’s comments came as Trump warned that an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities “could very well happen”, as tensions with Iran over its nuclear weapons program continue to escalate.

"Well, I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump stated in response to a reporter's question at an event at the White House.

"I'd love to avoid the conflict," he added. "Iran's going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher, meaning they're going to have to give us something they're not willing to give us right now."

CBS News reported on Wednesday night, citing multiple sources, that Israel is reportedly fully prepared to launch a military operation against Iran.

US officials have been briefed and are now anticipating possible Iranian retaliation on American targets in Iraq, the report added.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that Israel is preparing to strike Iran without US assistance in the coming days.