Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday night published a video statement to the Iranian people in which he vowed that “Iran’s freedom is near" as anti-regime protests continue.

“Beloved people of Iran, my courageous compatriots, over the past two weeks-especially in the last four days-you have shaken the foundations of the illegitimate Islamic Republic through massive, nationwide demonstrations. Now, relying on your overwhelming response to the recent calls, and with the public mandate I have received from you, I am announcing a new phase of the national uprising to overthrow the Islamic Republic and reclaim our beloved Iran," he said.

The new phase includes action both inside and outside Iran, added Pahlavi. Inside Iran, “in addition to taking and holding the central streets of our cities, all institutions and apparatuses responsible for the regime’s propaganda and for cutting communications are to be regarded as legitimate targets. Employees of state institutions, as well as members of the armed and security forces, have a choice: stand with the people and become allies of the nation, or choose complicity with the murderers of the people-and bear the nation’s lasting shame and condemnation."

“Outside Iran," he stated, “All Iranian embassies and consulates belong to the Iranian people. The time has come for them to be adorned with Iran’s national flag, in place of the disgraceful banner of the Islamic Republic."

“We stand on the threshold of reclaiming our beloved Iran from the Islamic Republic. Khamenei and his regime have already suffered several heavy blows at your hands, and we must not allow them a moment to recover. The regime faces a severe shortage of forces of repression; the increase in gunfire against the people is not a sign of strength, but of fear-fear of collapse and an accelerated downfall. We will not allow these criminals to spill any more of our young people’s blood. We will not give them that chance. We will not retreat," vowed the Iranian Crown Prince.

“Iran’s freedom is near. The blood shed by Iran’s immortal sons and daughters guides our path to toward victory. We are not alone. International support will soon arrive. Standby for my next messages. Very soon, we will reclaim our beloved Iran back from the Islamic Republic, and celebrations of freedom and victory will fill every corner of our country," he concluded.

Pahlavi’s video followed a cryptic social media post from the White House.

“We have three things to say...GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS. GOD BLESS AMERICA. AND WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED," the post said, alongside a picture of President Donald Trump with US troops in the background.

Axios reported earlier on Sunday, citing two US officials, that Trump is examining a range of possible steps to support the ongoing protests in Iran and apply pressure on the Iranian regime.

The report said discussions inside the Trump administration are taking place as demonstrations continue to spread across Iran and reports emerge of a rising death toll. Trump has publicly warned that the United States could use military force if the regime carries out mass killings of protesters.