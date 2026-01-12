A demonstration in Westwood in support of the Iranian people turned chaotic on Sunday when a U‑Haul truck drove through a group of protesters, local media reported.

The incident occurred as hundreds gathered to condemn the deadly crackdown on anti‑regime demonstrations in Iran.

Footage from the scene showed a sign on the truck reading: “No Shah! No Regime! USA: Don’t Repeat 1953! No Mullah!"

The march in Westwood was organized as a show of solidarity with Iranian protesters, amid reports that at least 583 people have been killed since unrest erupted two weeks ago over the economic crisis, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Iran International reported that the death toll could be even higher , saying that even the most conservative estimates indicate that at least 2,000 people had been killed over 48 hours.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said at least two people were examined at the scene following Sunday’s incident, but declined medical treatment.

Cellphone video captured the moment protesters surrounded the truck, with some attempting to pull the driver out. The driver was punched, and the vehicle’s windows were smashed during the confrontation.

Authorities have not yet identified the driver.