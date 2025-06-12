Israel is reportedly fully prepared to launch a military operation against Iran, according to multiple sources cited by CBS News.

US officials have been briefed and are now anticipating possible Iranian retaliation on American targets in Iraq. It is for this reason that the US State Department issued an order to embassies located within striking distance of Iranian assets to convene emergency action committees (EACs) and ordered all non-emergency US personnel to leave Iraq; the Pentagon has also allowed military families across the Middle East to voluntarily depart,

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, still intends to proceed with a sixth round of indirect talks with Iran on its nuclear program in the coming days.

Israeli and White House officials declined to comment to CBS.

US Special envoy Steve Witkoff addressed the United Hatzalah gala in New York on Wednesday night, where he discussed the ongoing nuclear talks with Tehran. He emphasized that uranium enrichment or nuclear weapons development by Iran would not be tolerated and described a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat to both Israel and the United States. He stressed the need for firm, united action to prevent such a scenario, regardless of the cost.

During his speech, Witkoff praised President Donald Trump, calling him a true friend of the Jewish people. He also remarked, in a light-hearted aside, that Trump could simultaneously serve as President of the United States and Prime Minister of Israel.