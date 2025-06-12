US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is set to participate in the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with Iran in Oman next week, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, CBS News revealed that senior US officials have been informed that Israel is ready to initiate a military operation against Iran at any moment.

In a significant development, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency formally declared Iran in breach of its nuclear commitments for the first time in two decades, prompting Tehran to announce new nuclear steps. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated, “We will enrich and not back down. We will build the nation with our youth. If a bomb is dropped on us—something destroyed, we will rebuild."

Additionally, the US Embassy in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv has instructed its staff to refrain from traveling outside those cities due to escalating regional tensions.

Last night, it was reported that the US is preparing to order the evacuation of non-essential diplomatic staff from the embassy in Iraq due to "security risks."