A verbal confrontation ensued on Monday between MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionists) and an employee of the French Consulate on Emile Botta Street in Jerusalem while the MK was on a tour regarding the activities of foreign consulates that, according to him, operate illegally.

The French consulate, which is located in the western part of the city, provides services to Palestinian Arab residents of Judea and Samaria in coordination with the Palestinian Authority. These services violate the basic law that states that no country operates an official mission in Israel unless it is accredited to the State of Israel.

During the confrontation, MK Tal accused the French diplomat of operating illegally and in violation of diplomatic norms to undermine the Israeli government in Israel.

Tour participants also claimed that the consulates conduct social activities that include admiration for terrorists, are involved in encouraging illegal Arab construction, and other activities that contradict the State of Israel.

The tour was led by MK Tal and the Jerusalem Center for Applied Policy (JCAP), and was attended by Minister Orit Strock (Religious Zionists), MKs Amit Halevi (Likud), Michal Woldiger (Religious Zionists), Osher Shekalim (Likud), and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe.