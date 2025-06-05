French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France may adopt a tougher stance on Israel if the alleged humanitarian situation in Gaza does not improve in the coming days, Reuters reported. Speaking at the Élysée Palace alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Macron emphasized the urgency of addressing the crisis, stating, "We will decide in the coming days whether we should toughen our stance and take concrete measures regarding Israel."

President Lula echoed Macron's concerns, accusing Israel of committing a "premeditated genocide" in the Gaza Strip. He asserted that recognizing a Palestinian state is both a moral and humanitarian obligation, as well as a political necessity for world leaders.

Macron's remarks align with his previous statements indicating that France might consider recognizing a Palestinian state if Israel fails to respond adequately to the alleged humanitarian crisis. He has described the conditions in Gaza as "intolerable" and has called for immediate action to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

In response to Macron's comments, the Israeli government has criticized the French president, accusing him of leading a "crusade against the Jewish state." Israel's Foreign Ministry stated that Macron's remarks disregard the facts on the ground and serve to embolden terrorist organizations.

The escalating diplomatic tensions come amid the new humanitarian aid campaign being carried out by Israel and the US through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has already delivered millions of meals to Gazan citizens in recent weeks. Despite th GHF's successes, France and Saudi Arabia are set to co-host a United Nations conference in mid-June aimed at outlining a roadmap for Palestinian statehood while supposedly ensuring Israel's security.