A criminal trial is set to open in Nanterre on Tuesday, where a 42-year-old Algerian caregiver is accused of attempting to poison a Jewish couple and their three young children in what prosecutors describe as an act carried out “under aggravated circumstances of antisemitism.” The case, reported by Le Parisien, has drawn significant attention due to both the severity of the allegations and the explicit anti-Jewish motive attributed to the suspect.

According to the indictment, the woman, identified as Leila Y., was hired by the family as a full-time nanny in January 2024 to care for their children, aged two, five and seven. To secure the position, she allegedly provided the parents with a forged Belgian identity document, an offense that also forms part of the charges.

The investigation began after the mother reported a series of disturbing incidents. She told police she had tasted cleaning-product residue in wine, experienced burning sensations from her makeup remover, and detected an odor of bleach in bottles of grape juice and wine shortly after the caregiver left the home. A pasta dish that had been normal the previous day suddenly had what she described as a strong “perfume taste.”

Because access to the family’s secure home was limited to the parents, their children and the nanny, police quickly focused on the caregiver. During a search of the residence, officers seized several suspected cleaning agents, including a multipurpose spray and a bleach-based toilet cleaner.

Toxicology results were described as “unequivocal.” Investigators discovered extremely elevated levels of polyethylene glycol (PEG) and other chemicals in multiple food and drink items, including wine, whiskey, fig brandy, grape juice and cooked pasta. According to the arrest warrant, these substances are considered harmful and capable of causing serious damage to the digestive system.

The caregiver was taken into custody on February 5, 2024. While she initially denied any involvement, investigators report that during a later search of her home she made comments referencing the family’s Jewish identity, saying: “Because they have money and power, I should never have worked for a Jewish woman.” The investigating judge determined that these remarks reflected classic antisemitic stereotypes and were directly connected to the alleged offense, forming the basis for the aggravated charges.

During questioning, the woman later admitted to pouring “soap-based cream” into various foods, claiming it was intended as a “punishment” related to wage disputes. She insisted she never intended to kill the family.

Her attorney, Solange Marla, now says her client has withdrawn her confession and denies any antisemitic motive, arguing instead that jealousy fueled her actions.