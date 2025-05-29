השהה נגן

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who was recently appointed as Special Envoy for Syria, arrived in Damascus on Wednesday for his first official visit to the country.

During the visit, Barrack inaugurated the Ambassador's residence, raising the US flag over the complex for the first time since the embassy in the country closed in 2012. The Envoy also met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

During the visit, he told Al Arabiya that the US will soon remove Syria from the list of states that sponsor terrorism and that US President Donald Trump seeks to give the new government a chance to thrive without interference.

Regarding relations with Israel, the envoy said that the US believes peace between Syria and Israel is achievable, and suggested the two sign a non-aggression agreement and a definition of borders and boundaries.