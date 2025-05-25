As we continue to process the trauma of October 7th and fight a war that still rages on multiple fronts, it might seem difficult—even inappropriate—to talk about celebration. But now, more than ever, we must take a moment to reflect, recognize, and give thanks. That is precisely why the celebration of Yom Yerushalayim, Jerusalem Day—the day we miraculously reunited our eternal capital—is not just important, it’s essential.

It’s essential because the very existence of the Jewish people defies logic.

It’s essential because the very existence of the modern State of Israel defies logic.

And it’s essential because the liberation of Jerusalem, Hebron, Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights in the Six-Day War of 1967 is one of the most visible and powerful displays of divine providence and historic justice in modern times.

We owe it to ourselves—and to our children—to never forget that we are living in a time of open miracles.

-The Miracles of 1967: A Modern-Day Exodus

Let’s be honest. In 1967, the Jewish state was tiny, vulnerable, and surrounded by Arab armies that were armed to the teeth and openly declaring their intention to wipe us off the map. The Egyptian, Syrian, and Jordanian militaries were backed by the Soviet Union and far outnumbered us in tanks, planes, and troops.

And yet, in just six days, the IDF not only defended Israel’s existence but defeated three Arab armies and tripled the size of the country. We didn’t just survive—we returned home. To the Kotel. To the Temple Mount. To Hebron. To Shilo. To Beit El. To our biblical heartland—Judea and Samaria.

You want to talk about miracles? Let’s look at just a few:

The Preemptive Airstrike: Israel launched Operation Focus and destroyed the Egyptian Air Force—over 400 planes—in three hours. Without air cover, the Arab armies were paralyzed.

Jerusalem Liberated: Jordan, which could have stayed out of the war, attacked. That fateful mistake gave Israel the opportunity to reunite Jerusalem for the first time in 2,000 years. IDF paratroopers reached the Temple Mount. And Motta Gur’s words echoed through Jewish history: “Har HaBayit b’yadeinu!” — The Temple Mount is in our hands!

Hebron Surrendered Without a Fight: Expecting fierce resistance, Israeli forces entered Hebron—and were met with white flags. The city of the Patriarchs was returned to Jewish hands without a single bullet fired.

Divine Weather: In the Sinai, Israeli tanks unknowingly drove into an Egyptian ambush. Suddenly, a sandstorm blew in—blinding the Egyptian forces and allowing our soldiers to pass safely.

The Collapse of the Enemy: Egyptian and Syrian armies—demoralized and disoriented—began to retreat without even engaging. In some cases, IDF soldiers found abandoned tanks and weapons with no fight.

A War Fought on Three Fronts… and Won: North, south, and east—against all odds. Despite being outnumbered in every measurable way, the IDF achieved total victory in six days.

From Defeat to Redemption: The Eternal Story of the Jewish People

These were not just military victories. They were open miracles, no less significant than the parting of the Red Sea or the fall of Jericho. But unlike in ancient times, they happened in our time, and many of us have family members who witnessed them firsthand.

When we celebrate Jerusalem Day, we aren’t ignoring the pain we’re experiencing today. On the contrary—we are putting it in context. We’re remembering that no matter how dark things get, we are a nation that has already come back from the brink of annihilation countless times.

And each time, we didn’t just survive—we returned stronger, more united, more rooted in our divine mission.

Gratitude in the Midst of War

Yes, October 7th shattered the illusion of security. It exposed deep failures in our defense and intelligence leadership and left gaping emotional wounds in our people. And yes, we are still fighting—not just Hamas, not just Hezbollah, but an international campaign to delegitimize our right to exist, let alone to defend ourselves.

But if we lose sight of the miracles, if we lose sight of the blessings, we risk losing something even greater: our national soul.

We must teach our children not just how to fight, but why we fight. We must remind them that we are part of a story that began with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and continues through us. We are a generation of Jewish warriors—whether with tanks or with truth, with rifles or with faith—chosen to carry the torch of Jewish destiny.

Why Yom Yerushalayim Still Matters

Jerusalem Day is not just a date on the calendar. It’s a message. A reminder. A call to gratitude.

In 1948, we declared independence—but we didn’t gain access to our holiest site. In 1967, we returned to the heart of our peoplehood. That’s not just geopolitics. That’s God keeping His promise.

And today, as we fight another existential war, we must pause—if only for a moment—to say thank You. To recognize that we are not alone. That the same God who gave us victory in 1967 still walks with us today. That the same miracles that split the skies over the Sinai can shine light into the darkness of our times.

We are living in the most challenging, but also the most *miraculous* chapter of modern Jewish history.

So yes, we celebrate. We dance. We sing. We wave our flags through the streets of Jerusalem not because we are naïve, but because we are grateful. Because we believe. Because we know Who brought us home—and Who will never abandon us.

May we continue to see open miracles in our time. May we merit true and complete redemption. And may we always have the strength to be grateful—even in the midst of the storm.

Jerusalem is in our hands. Let’s never let go.

Now it’s time to focus on the next step, developing the awareness to rebuild the Third Temple.