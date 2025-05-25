Thousands of viewers from across Europe, Israel, and around the world are expected to participate on Tuesday evening, the eve of Rosh Chodesh Sivan, in a special evening of Torah learning in preparation for the upcoming festival of Shavuot. The event is themed “And they all entered into the covenant together, saying as one: ‘We will do and we will hear.’”

The special broadcast, now in its fourth year since being launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be opened by the President of the Conference of European Rabbis, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, under whose initiative and auspices the event is taking place. Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi, who serves as President of the Program for the Development of Female Rabbis in Europe, will deliver the opening lecture for women.

Participants will hear Torah lessons encompassing halakha, aggadah, and words of spiritual encouragement and inspiration. Featured speakers include Chief Rabbi David Yosef, Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber, Conference President Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, and Chief Rabbi of France Haim Korsia. Additional lectures will be delivered by rabbis and rebbetzins from across Europe and Israel.

The lectures will be broadcast live on Arutz Sheva in three simultaneous streams—in Hebrew, English, and French—and the program is expected to last approximately four hours.

This significant Torah study event will be dedicated to the recovery of the wounded, the success of the soldiers fighting in defense of Israel, the swift and safe return of the hostages, and the proper burial of those murdered al kiddush Hashem.

Today, the full schedule of lectures is being published in anticipation of the event, which will take place in two days.

Lectures in English

Chief Rabbi David Yosef – Halacha and spirit for Shavuot

Rabbi Aryeh Ralbag,Chief Rabbi of Holland - Aseret HaDibrot: SITTING or STANDING?

Rabbi Avinoam Czitron, Yeshurun, Edgware, London - Torat Chesed - Jewish Women and Torah Learning

Rabbi Akiva Adlerstein. Program Director, Rabbinerseminar zu Berlin - Do We Celebrate Our Enemies' Downfall? Uncovering the paradox in our tradition

Rabbi Moshe David HaCohen, Director of the Nordic Beit Midrash- Why the Torah was given outside Israel

Rabbi David Basok, Programs Manager, CER - “You shall be holy” - Who? When? Where?

Rav Yaakov Gurwitz, International Shatnez Expert, Tiberias - Building Jewish Identity In Our Families & Communities

Rebbetzin Tehilla Birnbaum, Integrative psychotherapist, MBACP, London - Shavuot and its meaning in 2025