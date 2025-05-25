תיעוד מפעילות כוחות אוגדה 98 ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

An IDF spokesperson has revealed updated data and details about the ongoing fighting in Gaza under Operation “Gideon’s Chariots,” a direct continuation of military activity over the past year and a half.

According to the data, the IDF is expected to achieve full operational control over approximately 75% of the Gaza Strip within two months. As of now, the IDF controls over 40% of the territory.

Since the end of the ceasefire, the IDF has struck 2,900 targets and eliminated more than 800 terrorists. Among those killed are over 50 key operatives and knowledge sources, including 11 senior Hamas officials, 10 battalion and deputy battalion commanders, 18 company commanders, and 12 figures tied to Hamas’ military buildup. Two knowledge sources within Hamas’ military intelligence were also eliminated.

“Gideon’s Chariots” is a direct continuation of Operation “Firm Hand,” launched two months ago. During that operation, IDF forces eliminated hundreds of terrorists, bisected Gaza, and took control of the Morag corridor. The IDF cleared the Rafah area, expanded security zones, and destroyed enemy compounds in both southern and northern Gaza. The campaign is based on “studying the enemy and developing new methods to destroy and defeat Hamas.”

“We are moving toward decisive victory. The lives of the hostages are constantly on the minds of IDF soldiers and commanders. The IDF is doing everything possible to avoid harming them. Continued military pressure is a key factor in toppling Hamas and bringing the hostages home. The two goals are interconnected. Defeating Hamas supports hostage recovery,” said a senior military official.

The IDF assesses that Hamas is now “severely weakened,” facing immense pressure in Gaza and at a dead end. Most of its senior leadership has been eliminated, and its governing capacity is significantly impaired, with many of its key figures killed and severe internal governance challenges.

This, the IDF notes, is creating “cracks in the identity, reverence, and dependence of the Palestinian population on Hamas.” However, Hamas still maintains functionality within its core brigades.

תיעוד מפעילות כוחות אוגדת עזה (143) ברצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF is now operating with a new territorial control strategy "creating new opportunities, adapting tactics, and examining the shifting reality.' Under this doctrine, the IDF aims to clear and destroy all terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and retain control of the area to prevent Hamas from regrouping or rebuilding its capabilities.

This approach, according to the IDF, is “collapsing Hamas from within,” undermining its military strength, destabilizing its control on the ground, and eroding public trust.

credit: דובר צה"ל

