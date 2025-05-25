TIME Magazine has named Canadian-Israeli philanthropist, real estate entrepreneur, and president of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region, Sylvan Adams, to its inaugural TIME100 Philanthropy List, recognizing the 100 most influential leaders in global philanthropy shaping the future of giving.

The full list appears in the June 9, 2025, issue of TIME, available on newsstands Friday.

Adams joins a distinguished group of global changemakers, including David Beckham, Melinda French Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Oprah Winfrey, honored by TIME for their visionary impact across society. The list celebrates artists, entrepreneurs, scientists, and investors whose philanthropic work is driving innovative and inclusive solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

According to TIME’s profile, Adams was recognized in part for his historic $100 million donation to Ben Gurion University of the Negev, announced two months after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. The gift – one of the largest philanthropic gifts in Israel’s history – aims to support economic revitalization in the south, “the region’s largest employer,” and reflects Adams’ belief that “to bring back our people, displaced by the savage and devastating attack on Oct 7th, they need economic opportunity.” TIME notes that Adams has donated at least that much collectively every year for nearly a decade to causes in Israel and beyond, spanning education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid.

“I’m honoured to be included in the TIME100 Philanthropy list,” said Adams. “Philanthropy is not just about giving – it’s about building bridges between communities, cultures, and countries. My mission has always been to share Israel’s story with the world, to foster understanding, and to inspire positive change through meaningful action.”

As the only Israeli signatory to the Giving Pledge, Adams has committed the majority of his wealth to philanthropic causes. His Sylvan Adams Family Foundation supports Jewish community institutions in North America and invests in projects that strengthen Israel’s resilience, global standing, and scientific leadership.

In 2023, Adams was selected to light a torch at Israel’s 75th Independence Day ceremony, symbolizing the shared destiny of Israel and the Diaspora. Earlier this year, he was unanimously appointed president of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region, where he is leading efforts to foster global Jewish unity and reinforce international support for Israel.