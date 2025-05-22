President Donald Trump is "saddened and outraged" over the Wednesday night murder of Israeli Embassy staff members Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky in Washington, DC, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Thursday.

"Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were a beautiful young couple. In fact, we've learned that Yaron was planning to propose to Sarah next week in Jerusalem," Leavitt stated.

She noted that Yaron's father, Daniel, spoke about the couple's devotion to one another, saying: "They were in love, the Embassy told us they were like a star couple at the Embassy. I never expected something like this, he had his whole life before him."

The Press Secretary remarked: "These words, especially every parent knows, are heartwrenching. The evil of antisemitism must be eradicated from our society."

Leavitt added that she spoke to the Attorney General in the morning and that "the Department of Justice will prosecute the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law."

On this matter, she concluded: "Hatred has no place in the United States of America under President Donald Trump. Everyone at the White House is praying for the victims' friends and families during this unimaginable time."