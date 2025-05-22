Danon addresses Security Council
Danon addresses Security CouncilIsraeli Mission to the UN

Less than 24 hours after the brutal terror attack in which two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington were murdered, Algeria published a draft of an anti-Israel resolution that will be put to a vote in the Security Council this coming Wednesday (May 28).

The draft demands the lifting of restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the release of prisoners, and a complete withdrawal from Gaza - without mentioning Hamas or the terror attacks waged against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, sharply attacked the resolution: "While the blood of Israeli representatives is not yet dry on the sidewalk in Washington - the Security Council is meeting to condemn Israel. This is a moral disgrace. Instead of condemning terrorism - it has become a tool serving those who carry it out."