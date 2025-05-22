Less than 24 hours after the brutal terror attack in which two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington were murdered, Algeria published a draft of an anti-Israel resolution that will be put to a vote in the Security Council this coming Wednesday (May 28).

The draft demands the lifting of restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the release of prisoners, and a complete withdrawal from Gaza - without mentioning Hamas or the terror attacks waged against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, sharply attacked the resolution: "While the blood of Israeli representatives is not yet dry on the sidewalk in Washington - the Security Council is meeting to condemn Israel. This is a moral disgrace. Instead of condemning terrorism - it has become a tool serving those who carry it out."