Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a forceful condemnation on Wednesday following the murder of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, DC, describing the incident as a targeted antisemitic attack and pledging new measures to protect Jewish communities in Canada.

"I am devastated and appalled by the murder of two young Israeli embassy staff in Washington, DC," said Carney. "This was a targeted attack against the Jewish community — a violent act of antisemitism. This hate is intolerable, and I condemn it in the strongest terms."

The victims, identified as Yaron and Sarah, were remembered by Carney in a personal message of solidarity. "My prayers are with Yaron and Sarah, their grieving loved ones, and the entire Jewish community," he stated.

In his remarks, Carney highlighted the broader threat posed by antisemitic radicalization, emphasizing the urgent need for action. "We cannot look away from the power of antisemitism and its radicalization. We must act to keep Jewish Canadians safe," he said.

As part of his government’s response, Carney announced that Canada would expand its support for Jewish institutions and communities, including legislative reforms.

"Canada’s new government will fight the horrifying rise in hate and protect our communities," he declared. "We’ll increase funding to the Canada Community Security Program and introduce legislation to make it a criminal offence to intentionally and willfully obstruct access to any place of worship, schools, and community centres; and a criminal offence to willfully intimidate or threaten those attending services at these locations."

On Sunday, Carney joined the leaders of the United Kingdom and France in a joint statement condemning Israel’s ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, following intensified efforts by the IDF to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of hostages held since October 7.

In their statement, the leaders warned that failure by Israel to cease its renewed offensive and lift humanitarian restrictions would result in "further concrete actions."