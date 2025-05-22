"Yayyyy!! Morah Ruti is getting married!"

When Morah Ruti told her preschool students that she was engaged a few weeks ago, they could not contain their excitement. Little hands clapped, voices squealed with joy, and suddenly she was surrounded by four-year-olds asking endless questions.

Ruti grinned at their adorable enthusiasm, but deep down, something in her stomach churned. These children—so innocent, so excited for her—had no idea that their beloved teacher had never experienced this kind of pure joy from family before.

Click here to bring Ruti closer to the moment

Ruti grew up completely alone. No parents, no siblings, no extended family to call when life got hard. Several foster families took her in and helped her survive, but the fundamental reality remained: she was building herself up from nothing, with no safety net, no one to fall back on.

Yet somehow, this remarkable young woman didn't let her circumstances define her future. At 23, she's not just surviving—she's thriving. She pours her heart into teaching, giving dozens of children the warmth and attention she never received. She's earned the respect of principals and parents alike. And now, the impossible has happened: she's engaged to a refined, wonderful young man who sees her heart, not her history.

But as her wedding date approaches—just one week after Shavuot—the reality of having no family support is hitting hard. While other brides are busy with their mothers preparing, Ruti sits alone trying to figure out how to afford a wedding dress, let alone a place to live.

This is what helping a bride start a family looks like in real life—not just helping a bride, but literally becoming the family she never had.

Click here to bring Ruti closer to the moment

Now, she'll finally have a real home, a real family, and the chance to give her future children what she never had.