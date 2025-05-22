Something heartbreaking is happening in Israel. And unless we name it, unless we confront it, we will never be able to truly win — not in Gaza, not in the court of global opinion, and not in the soul of our nation.

We are at war. Not just a military war with barbaric jihadists in Gaza. But a war within.

The world sees us fighting for survival against an Islamonazi enemy that raped, burned, and butchered its way across the south on October 7th. But while we fight tooth and nail to bring our people home and dismantle Hamas, Israel’s deep state, its entrenched political, legal, and security elites, are waging a different war: a war to stop us from winning.

Why? Because they fear a victorious, confident, Jewish Israel led by the religious right more than they fear another October 7th.

Let that sink in.

They would rather see Israel wounded, morally delegitimized, and internationally isolated, in an effort to topple Netanyahu, than see it rise strong, unapologetic, and Jewish.

This isn’t speculation. I wish it were. It’s happening now.

The latest examples….

Yair Golan, former Deputy Chief of Staff and now head of the far-left “Democrats” party, who once smeared the IDF on Holocaust Day and was demoted. Golan stood up and declared:

*“A sane country doesn’t kill babies for fun.”*

He wasn’t talking about Hamas — the monsters who kidnapped, murdered and tortured our children.

He was accusing IDF soldiers, our brothers, our sons, our heroes, of war crimes.

As if that blood libel wasn’t enough, former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told the international press that Israel’s war in Gaza is “very close to a war crime.”

He added: “This is a war without a purpose... a war without a chance of achieving anything that can save the lives of the hostages.”

While our sons are fighting, while families are clinging to hope, former senior officials, our own, are feeding the enemy’s narrative, absolute blood libels that spread around the world like wildfire.

It’s not just disgraceful. It’s dangerous.

And it’s completely out of touch with the Israeli people.

Because while the deep state elites smear our soldiers, over 100% of IDF reservists answered the call to serve, many of them for the fourth, even fifth time since October, some who just came even though not called up this time.

They come from every sector of society, religious and secular, right and left. That kind of unity doesn’t exist in most countries, but it exists here. And it’s proof that the people are not with the likes of Yair Golan or Ehud Olmert. The people are with the IDF. The people are with Israel.

This isn’t just a political divide. It’s a moral divide.

And it mirrors something we’ve seen in America.

Just as the American deep state, from the FBI to the intelligence agencies to the media and legal system, was willing to tear America apart to stop Donald Trump from returning to power, Israel’s deep state is now willing to damage Israel itself to stop a post-war victory led by Netanyahu, the right, and the religious.

They fear a strong Israel more than they fear Hamas.

They fear Jewish identity more than they fear jihad.

That’s why they are undermining us even during an existential war, feeding blood libels to the world, demoralizing our soldiers, and sabotaging our legitimacy.

They would rather hand propaganda wins to our enemies than allow the people of Israel to choose a safe future rooted in tradition, strength, and truth.

It doesn’t matter how much we work to fight anti-Israel lies around the world. When our own former leaders echo Hamas talking points, the damage is devastating.

We must stay focused. We must tell the world not only what Hamas is, but who in Israel is enabling them with betrayal disguised as "moral criticism."

Because in the end, it’s not Golan or Olmert who represent Israel.

It’s the soldier called up for the fifth time — who still shows up.

It’s the mother who prays, the farmer who volunteers, the people who believe in this country despite everything.

They are Israel.

And no deep state — no matter how loud or powerful — will break that.

This painful reality must be internalized to truly understand Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decisions during this war.

He isn’t just fighting Hamas, he’s also navigating a hostile internal system that’s actively working to undermine him at every turn.

From Supreme Court interventions to leaks from within the defense establishment to vicious media campaigns and political subversion, Netanyahu has been waging an eight-front war since day one: seven against our Islamonazi threats that surround us, and another against a deep state terrified of his leadership and the public mandate behind him.

Every delay, every compromise, every seemingly cautious move must be viewed through this lens.

He is leading a nation at war, while surrounded by powerful forces that would rather see him fail than see Israel win.

And yet, despite it all, we will win.

Not just survive, not just hold the line, but achieve total victory.

Because the strength of Israel does not come from politicians, media elites, or foreign approval. It comes from the people, from our soldiers who rise to the call again and again, from families who refuse to break, from former hostages and Israelis on the left who are more connected to their Jewish identity post-Oct. 7th, and from a deep, unshakable faith in the justice of our cause.

We have faced enemies from without and traitors from within before. This time will be no different.

With God’s help and the resolve of a united nation, we will defeat our enemies, expose the liars, and emerge stronger, prouder, and more determined than ever.