השגריר האקבי: אסור לשכוח, איראן היא האויבת האמיתית שלנו באדיבות הקונגרס היהודי העולמי

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivered a powerful address at the 17th Plenary Assembly of the World Jewish Congress in Jerusalem, emphasizing the singular threat behind the multiple adversaries facing Israel. He argued that while Israel appears to be contending with several distinct enemies, they are all, in essence, manifestations of a single source.

"I hear people say often that Israel faces a seven-front war. I beg to differ," Huckabee said. "While there may be seven different servers coming out of the kitchen, all bringing a different plate, some of it named Hamas, some Hezbollah, and some the Houthis, just remember one thing: all of the plates came from the very same kitchen in Tehran."

Huckabee likened the Islamic Republic of Iran to a chef orchestrating the regional instability. According to him, Tehran not only funds and arms these terror groups but also orchestrates their operations, making it the central force behind the threats confronting Israel.

"Tehran is the chef, it is the server, it is the one who brings the poison to all the rest of the world," Huckabee warned. "And if we ever forget who our real enemy is, it will be a fatal mistake."