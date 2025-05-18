White House Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff has presented Israel and Hamas with an updated ceasefire and hostage release proposal, Axios reported Sunday, citing Israeli and US sources.

According to the report, the Trump administration is intensifying efforts to avert a large-scale Israeli military operation in Gaza. The proposal reportedly includes a 45-60 day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Notably, it introduces language indicating this could mark the beginning of a broader process to end the war.

Negotiations are being conducted through backchannels outside Doha, with Witkoff engaging directly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leadership. Axios revealed that Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah is facilitating communication with Hamas, the same channel used to secure the recent release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander.

Israeli officials told Axios that Netanyahu has responded positively to the proposal but with numerous conditions. Hamas has not accepted the deal, seeking clearer assurances that a temporary ceasefire could lead to a permanent halt in hostilities.

A senior Hamas leader told CNN on Sunday that the terror organization would agree to release between seven and nine Israeli hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 300 terrorists.

In addition, Hamas is demanding that Israel withdraw its troops east of the Salah a-Din road, which runs between northern and southern Gaza.

The Trump administration is also pressuring Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza. Speaking to ABC earlier in the day, Witkoff emphasized President Trump’s determination to prevent a humanitarian crisis, stating, “We will not allow it to occur on President Trump's watch.”