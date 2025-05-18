In a year when everything about Israel — even our right to show up — has been challenged, something remarkable happened.

Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the Nova massacre, stepped onto the Eurovision stage and sang a song of survival. Of heartbreak. Of hope. And Europe listened.

Not just politely. Not just politically.

They voted.

And when the final numbers came in, something undeniable was revealed:

Israel won the public vote.

Let me say that again. Israel. Won. The. Public. Vote.

Yuval received 297 points from viewers across Europe — more than any other contestant. In the eyes of the people, she was the clear winner.

Now, contrast that with the jury vote, where she came in 14th, earning just 60 points from the professional panels. That contrast — 297 vs. 60 — speaks volumes. One was politics. The other was people.

And when you add the two together, Yuval placed second overall in the competition.

But numbers aside, what this moment exposed was a deeper truth — that while the haters are loud, they aren’t the majority. For all the protests and political pressure trying to silence her, the public said otherwise. Loud and clear.

Maybe the world isn’t as full of Israel-haters as we feared.

Maybe we’ve just been drowning in the noise of the few.

This wasn’t a vote for policy. It was a vote for humanity.

For a woman who survived the darkest day in modern Jewish history, stood tall, and sang her truth in Hebrew on the world’s biggest stage.

And the world voted yes.

So no, Yuval didn’t take home the trophy. The juries gave that to Austria.

But what she did win was far more meaningful: the hearts of millions.

And for anyone wondering if there’s still space in this world for truth, light, and Israel — the people just answered.