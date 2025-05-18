Watch: Phone call between Edan Alexander & President Trump

השהה נגן

The White House last night (Saturday) shared an excerpt from the phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and former hostage Edan Alexander, the American citizen who was freed last week after more than 18 months in Hamas captivity in Gaza. The excerpt had previously been posted by Israel's Channel 12 News.

During the conversation, Edan told the President: “You’re the only reason I’m here. You saved my life.”

Trump told Edan: “You’re an American, and we love you, and we’re going to take good care of you. And your parents are incredible.”