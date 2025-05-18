השהה נגן

Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) President Mort Klein delivered a forceful address at the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva Summit, warning against any diplomatic engagement with the Iranian regime.

Klein criticized ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran, asserting that the Islamic Republic's leadership remains committed to hostility against the West. He cited a May 10 rally in Tehran where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led chants of "Death to America," followed by praise for the crowd's sentiments the next day.

"You cannot make a deal with evil, monstrous terrorists like the leaders of Iran," Klein stated. He emphasized that Iran's value system, which glorifies martyrdom and death, is fundamentally incompatible with Western ideals.

Highlighting Iran's military capabilities, Klein warned that the regime has developed intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US, posing a direct threat to American security. He also referenced Iran's alleged involvement in past terrorist activities, including the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and the September 11 attacks, citing a U.S. federal court ruling that held Iran legally responsible for providing material support to the 9/11 plotters.

Klein expressed support for a recent resolution signed by all Republican U.S. senators, except Rand Paul, demanding the complete dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program. He noted the absence of Democratic support for the resolution, urging the public to recognize which lawmakers are committed to national defense.

Addressing concerns about Jewish continuity in the US, Klein lamented that 80% of non-Orthodox Jews are marrying non-Jews, leading to a decline in Jewish population and influence. He called on Jewish leaders and rabbis to actively promote intramarriage to preserve the community's future.

Concluding his remarks, Klein praised US President Donald Trump as "the greatest friend we've ever had in the White House," citing his support for Israel, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations led by President Trump would yield favorable outcomes for Israel and the broader Middle East.