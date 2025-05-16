Over a thousand children and their parents marched Thursday in a colorful Lag Ba'omer parade marking the yahrzeit of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, along King George Street in Jerusalem.

The street, which has seen intense protests over the past six years, took a pause for this special and emotional procession, led successfully by Chabad emissary to the Rehavia neighborhood, Rabbi Yisrael Goldberg.

Instead of political chants, Rabbi Goldberg used a megaphone throughout the parade to recite Torah verses and encourage the children and their parents to show mutual respect — especially during the days of the Omer count.

The event concluded with a festive gathering for all participants.

The parade was one of thousands of Lag Ba'omer parades taking place across the country between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.