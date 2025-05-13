המפגש של עידן אלכסנדר עם משפחתו דובר צה״ל

Former hostage Edan Alexander, who was released Monday night, has decided not to travel to Qatar to meet with US President Donald Trump, who played a role in advancing his release.

The Alexander family stated: “His medical condition requires rest. Edan will meet with Trump later in the United States.”

"The Alexander family confirms that as of now, Edan will not fly to Qatar," the Hostages Families Forum stated. "The family remains in continuous contact with the Trump administration."

On Monday, it was reported that Trump had expressed interest in meeting Alexander during his visit to the Middle East, pending Alexander’s health, and there was even talk of a potential meeting with both Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha.

In response, Alexander’s family clarified: “President Trump and the Emir of Qatar want Edan to come meet them in their country, but everything depends solely on Edan’s will and his medical condition.”

Edan Alexander arrived Monday at Ichilov Hospital, where he reunited with his extended family after 584 days in captivity. He walked toward them holding Israeli and American flags, wearing a Golani Brigade cap — the unit in which he served before being kidnapped on the morning of October 7.

His family was deeply moved and recited the blessing: “Shehecheyanu, v’kiyemanu, v’higianu lazman hazeh!”

Edan told his grandmother, Varda Ben Baruch, that he had seen her on TV during his time in captivity. She was emotional and asked, “Edan, you’re a hero. I didn’t embarrass you, did I?”

Earlier, he met his parents at the Re’im reception facility near the Gaza border. They had flown in from abroad to be with him.

After an emotional hug, Edan was surprised to see how much his younger brother had grown, exclaiming: “This kid is huge — who is this?”

During his helicopter flight to Ichilov Hospital for further medical evaluation, Edan wrote “Am Yisrael Chai,” and sent a message of thanks to President Trump, as well as a note to his unit: “Go Golani!”

Alexander has described being shackled by his hands and feet and held in a cage during captivity, suffering from food deprivation, and being held with other hostages in a tunnel with no daylight.

