Former hostage Emily Damari published a video on Sunday evening showing herself standing by the river in Amsterdam, one year after the violent incident in which hundreds of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were attacked by local rioters.

During that event, one fan was thrown into the water and forced to shout “Free Palestine.” The footage of the assault was filmed and widely shared on social media.

In the video released Sunday night, Damari recalls that while she was held captive in Gaza - imprisoned in a tunnel together with Romi Gonen - the terrorists showed her that same footage. One of them told her, “Look how they beat this Jew like a donkey,” forcing the two to watch and endure the humiliation.

Now, a year later, Damari chose to stand in that very spot again, describing her return as “a victory.”

In the footage, she is seen smiling and raising her injured hand - the same hand in which she lost two fingers during the October 7 terror attack. “I’m here by the canals above the river, and they’re still there in Gaza cursing the Jews they beat. Guys, this is victory,” she says with a smile.