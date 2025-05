עידן אלכסנדר מגיע לבית החולים רועי אברהם/ לע"מ

Edan Alexander, who was freed from Hamas captivity on Monday, was reunited with his extended family upon arriving at Ichilov Hospital. His family recited the Shehecheyanu blessing, the traditional Jewish prayer expressing gratitude to God for enabling one to reach a significant or joyous moment.