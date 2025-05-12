Edan's first message: 'Thank you President Trump. Am Yisrael Chai'

Edan Alexander returned to Israel on Monday after 584 days in Hamas captivity

After reuniting with his family and undergoing initial medical examinations at the initial reception facility at the Re'im Base in southern Israel, Alexander boarded a helicopter, which took him to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for further examinations and treatment.

While on the helicopter, Edan wrote his first public message on a whiteboard: "Thank you, President Trump. Am Yisrael Chai (the nation of Israel lives). Go Golani 51 (a nod to his IDF battalion)."