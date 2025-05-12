IDF soldier and American citizen Edan Alexander has returned to Israel after being held hostage in Gaza for over a year and a half. His first testimony, reported by Kan News, paints a grim picture of his time in captivity.

Edan described being tied hand and foot inside a cage, deprived of daylight, and suffering from extreme hunger in a Hamas-controlled tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip.

During his release, Alexander was visibly weakened, struggling to walk due to the toll of prolonged confinement.

His grandmother, Varda Ben Baruch, reflected emotionally: “Today is the second Passover, for those who could not celebrate Passover. Edan is celebrating Passover today, he is a free man.” His father, Adi, having just landed in Israel, said, “I saw the picture. He looks handsome, pale, and thin. That’s my boy. The first thing I will do is hug him.”

Following initial medical checks at the Re’im reception center, the Israeli Ministry of Health confirmed that Alexander would be transferred to Ichilov Hospital for further treatment.

Senior military leaders, including Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Alon, visited the hostages and missing persons headquarters to mark the occasion. Zamir stated: “We are excited and welcome Edan’s return, but we do not forget the 58 hostages still held by Hamas. We remain committed to bringing them all home.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Alexander’s return, crediting both Israeli military action and international diplomacy: “This is a very emotional moment. This was achieved thanks to our military pressure and diplomatic efforts, particularly by President Trump.” He added that President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to Israel during a phone call earlier in the day.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, echoed that sentiment: “I feel relief that Edan Alexander, the American, has finally returned home. We hope this release signals the beginning of the end of this terrible war. Hamas is solely responsible for this suffering.”

In a powerful statement, the Families’ Headquarters for the Return of Hostages called Alexander’s release a “beacon of light and hope,” but reminded the public that the mission is far from over: “No hostage should be left behind. Without the return of everyone, there will be no Israeli victory, no recovery, and no national resurrection.”