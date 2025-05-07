The IAF on Tuesday struck in the area of Nabatieh in Lebanon and eliminated terrorist Adnan Muhammad Sadiq Harb, the commander of the logistical support unit in Hezbollah's Badr unit, which operates in the northern Litani area, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed in a statement.

The terrorist served as the commander of the logistical support forces of Hezbollah's Badr unit. As part of his role, he advanced the rehabilitation of Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and assisted in efforts to rehabilitate terrorist infrastructure south of the Litani River, the IDF said.

In addition, the terrorist operated to transfer weapons in Lebanese territory within different units of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

“His terrorist activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel,” said the IDF statement.

On Monday, the IDF struck terror infrastructure sites within a Hezbollah strategic weapons production and storage facility in the Beqaa area in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed in a statement.

The IDF identified Hezbollah's attempts to reestablish presence and operations within the facility, the statement said.

Additionally, Hezbollah military infrastructure sites were struck in the area of Srifa.

Just last week, a senior Lebanese defense official claimed that since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began, the Lebanese army has dismantled over 90% of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure south of the Litani River.

According to the official, there is a possibility that some hidden Hezbollah positions remain in these areas, but he emphasized that "they will be dismantled as soon as they are discovered."

He added, "Hezbollah has withdrawn and said: Do as you please. There is no longer a military framework of Hezbollah south of the Litani."

Israel views these reports with skepticism, as the IDF continues a large-scale campaign to thwart Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure and prevent its reestablishment in southern Lebanon.